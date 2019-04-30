Tear gas fired at Venezuela's Guaido while gathered with men in military uniform: witness

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks with a military member near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas at Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday, as he gathered with a group of men in military uniform outside a Caracas air force base, a Reuters witness said.

Guaido, speaking from the scene earlier, said he had the support of the troops to begin the “final phase” to end Maduro’s presidency. Venezuela’s government has said it is a small-scale uprising and denounced Guaido for launching a coup. [nL1N22C07O]