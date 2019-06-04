Russia to Trump: Our military personnel are still in Venezuela - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A statement by U.S. President Donald Trump asserting that Russia had removed “most of their people” from Venezuela does not correspond to reality and military cooperation continues, Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Tuesday.

A full withdrawal of Russia’s military specialists from Venezuela would be a blow to embattled socialist President Nicolas Maduro who counts Moscow as a close ally.

Trump posted a message on Twitter on Monday about the alleged Russian drawdown while on a state visit to London but did not provide any further details.

Interfax cited an unnamed source in Caracas as saying Russia was continuing to support Venezuela through a long-standing programme of military technical assistance.