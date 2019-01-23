U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro against violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday that it is ready to ramp up oil, gold and other economic sanctions and take other unspecified actions if there is violence directed against the opposition.

“If Maduro and his cronies choose to respond with violence - if they choose to harm any of the national assembly members or any of the other duly legitimate officials of the government of Venezuela - all options are on the table for the United States in regards to actions to be taken,” a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.