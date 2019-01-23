Trump recognises opposition leader Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

FILE PHOTO: Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, greets supporters during a gathering in Caracas, Venezuela January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday recognised Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s opposition, as the country’s interim president, ratcheting up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, Trump said he would use “the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy” and encouraged other governments in the Western Hemisphere to also recognise Guaido.