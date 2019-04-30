Trump says he is monitoring Venezuela situation

An opposition demonstrator crouches down, holding rocks, on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely and reiterated U.S. support for its people as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido moved further to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!” Trump wrote on Twitter.