U.S. President Donald Trump signs a guest book as he tours Westminster Abbey as part of a state visit in London, Britain June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russia told the United States it had removed most of its people from Venezuela.

“Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela,” Trump, who is on a state visit to Britain, wrote on Twitter.