U.N. rights boss calls for independent Venezuela investigation

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on Friday for an independent investigation into alleged excessive use of force by Venezuelan security forces, citing reports of 20 people killed and more than 350 detained in protests this week.

“I am extremely concerned that the situation in Venezuela may rapidly spiral out of control with catastrophic consequences”, Bachelet, a former president of Chile, said in a statement urging political leaders to hold talks to defuse the situation after Juan Guaido declared himself interim president.