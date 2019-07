A Cuban flag hangs outside a hotel in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has targeted Cuba’s state-run company Cubametales as part of its Venezuela-related sanctions, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website on Wednesday.

U.S. officials also removed sanctions imposed on Italian company PB Tankers S.p.A., the department notice said.