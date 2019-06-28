Trump administration targets Maduro's son 'Nicolasito' with sanctions

(Reuters) - The Trump administration turned up the pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday by targeting his son Nicolas “Nicolasito” Maduro with sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and member of the National Constituent Assembly, looks as his father talks to the media before a softball game with ministers and military high command members at Fuerte Tiuna military base, in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

The new sanctions are the latest twist in six months of efforts to oust Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was deigned as illegitimate by the United States and most Western nations.

Maduro’s son has been involved in propaganda and censorship, has profited from Venezuelan mines, and helped pressure the military to keep humanitarian aid out of the country, the Treasury Department said.

“Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

“Treasury will continue to target complicit relatives of illegitimate regime insiders profiting off of Maduro’s corruption,” said Mnuchin, who is in Osaka, Japan, with President Donald Trump for a G20 summit.

Trump has thrown his support behind opposition leader Juan Guaido, a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly, who invoked the country’s constitution in January to declare himself interim president.

Maduro, who is backed by China, Russia and Turkey, has retained the support of the country’s military and other institutions, and calls Guaido a Washington puppet.

The new sanctions come as Trump holds a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20.

Trump raised the subject of Venezuela with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who backs Maduro, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a Guaido supporter, on the first day of the summit.

Asked whether momentum had been lost in efforts to oust Maduro, Trump told reporters: “No, not at all. Things take time.”

VENEZUELA STILL IN TRUMP’S FOCUS

On the second day of the G20, he is scheduled to speak with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, both of whom support Maduro.

“Venezuela is going to come up at most of the conversations the president has out there. That’s because the president has not lost focus on Venezuela,” a senior U.S. administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

More information will be released in coming weeks about the younger Maduro’s “direct role in corruption,” the administration official said, declining to give further details.

Maduro appointed his son the head of the Corps of Inspectors of the Presidency and he also is a member of Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly, a pro-Maduro legislative superbody created by the government in 2017 to override the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

The United States does not regard the National Constituent Assembly as legitimate and has previously sanctioned other people involved in the body.

The Treasury designation means that any assets held by the younger Maduro in the United States will be frozen - and will make it difficult for him to move money through the international banking system.

The senior administration official declined comment on whether the younger Maduro has assets in the United States.

The Trump administration is continuing to work on sanctions for other individuals connected to Maduro, including magistrates on Venezuela’s supreme court who have not yet been designated, the official said.

“We will continue to target corruption and squeeze the Maduro regime until it no longer has funds with which to prop itself up,” the official said.