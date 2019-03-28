Kremlin rejects Trump's call for Russia to pull out of Venezuela - RIA

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he meets with Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday rejected a call from U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia to pull out of Venezuela and said its actions there were lawful and agreed with the Latin American country’s legitimate government, RIA news agency reported.

Trump on Wednesday called on Russia to pull its troops out of Venezuela and said “all options” were open to make that happen. Russia has declined to comment on reports it has deployed Russian servicemen to Venezuela.