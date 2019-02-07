Trump administration imposing U.S. travel ban on some Maduro allies - U.S. envoy

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Turiamo, Venezuela February 3, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is imposing a ban on travel to the United States by members of Venezuela’s constituent assembly, a body controlled by President Nicolas Maduro and denounced by the opposition as illegitimate, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Elliott Abrams, Washington’s special envoy on Venezuela, said the time for dialogue with Maduro “has long passed,” except to negotiate his departure, and reinforced U.S. backing for opposition leader Juan Guaido, who swore himself in as interim president last month and earned recognition from the United States and a number of other countries.