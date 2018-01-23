FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 9:26 PM / a day ago

U.S. says not a good idea for Venezuela's Maduro to run again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday she did not think it would be a good idea for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to run for re-election though it would be up to the Venezuelans to decide.

Asked if it would be good for Venezuela if Maduro ran again, as he has expressed a willingness to do, Nauert told reporters: “That is news to me. I don’t think so. I don’t think that that’s a good idea. Certainly the people would have to decide.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Andrew Hay

