Pompeo to speak with Russian counterpart on Venezuela: Bolton

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets members of the State Department employees in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to speak with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday amid tensions over the political situation in Venezuela, White House national security adviser John Bolton said in television interviews.

Pompeo on Tuesday accused Russia of intervening when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was prepared to leave the country in the face of a call for an uprising by opposition leader Juan Guaido. Bolton said in interviews with CNN and Fox News that Pompeo planned to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.