FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a meeting with members of the government at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela July 25, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he will not travel to New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

In a speech, Maduro said Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez would represent Venezuela at the meeting. Maduro attended the U.N. meeting last year.