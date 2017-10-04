FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Maduro thanks Putin for support in difficult times
October 4, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 14 days ago

Venezuela's Maduro thanks Putin for support in difficult times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his political and diplomatic support in difficult times.

“I thank you for all the support, political and diplomatic, in difficult times which we are living through,” Maduro told Putin at talks in the Kremlin.

“I‘m very thankful for the agreement on grain, it has helped keep consumption in Venezuela stable,” Maduro said. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

