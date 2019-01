Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao gestures as he leaves the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday that Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido had asked Brazil for humanitarian assistance.

Mourao, who earlier this week served as acting president while Jair Bolsonaro underwent planned surgery, added that Brazil was concerned by the case of two Chilean journalists who had been detained in Venezuela and not yet released.