February 22, 2018 / 6:24 AM / 2 days ago

VEON Q4 core profit falls nearly 4 pct, hurt by Uzbek currency devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Veon said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core profit fell nearly 4 percent to $753 million, mainly due to the devaluation of the Uzbek som.

Veon, formerly known as Vimpelcom, said its 2018 performance will continue to be impacted by “the currency liberalization and a number of strategic transactions.”

“We expect flat-to-low single-digit organic growth for both group revenue and EBITDA,” it said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
