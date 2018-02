Feb 6 (Reuters) - u.s. District judge paul oetken in manhattan says vereit is more accurately described as a “coconspirator” than a “victim” of block’s crimes Block, the ex-cfo of american realty capital properties, had been convicted in connection with preparing fraudulent financial statements and sentenced to 18 months prison u.s. Judge denies request by vereit for a roughly $35 mln restitution order against brian block, former cfo of a predecessor company -- court ruling