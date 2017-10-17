FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve FCC, Justice probes
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 9:43 PM / in 4 days

Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve FCC, Justice probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc will pay $17.7 million to resolve a Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department investigation into potential violations of competitive bidding rules for a government program that helps bring broadband service to schools and libraries.

The settlement follows an investigation into Verizon’s involvement with New York City schools’ use of the E-rate program.

Verizon said on Tuesday that “today’s settlements fairly resolve years of work by Verizon and the government to return funding to the program.” The company added that it was a victim of fraud, citing the conviction of a former New York City Department of Education consultant. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.