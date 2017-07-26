FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
UPDATE 1-Vertex Pharma's quarterly profit beats estimates
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 1-Vertex Pharma's quarterly profit beats estimates

2 Min Read

(Adds forecast, estimates and Q2 details)

July 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected profit for the third straight quarter, helped by improved sales of its cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs.

Net profit attributable to Vertex was $18 million, or 7 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $64.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Vertex earned 39 cents per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vertex's results come on the heels of stunning data from three triple combination trials, taking the company one step closer to developing a drug that treats up to 90 percent of CF patients.

CF is a life-threatening condition, where a defective gene disrupts the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections.

Vertex's total revenue rose 26.1 percent to $544.1 million, beating analysts' estimate of $487.5 million.

Orkambi and Kalydeco, Vertex's lead CF treatments, drew in $324 million and $190 million, respectively, compared with Barclay's consensus estimates of $299 million and $189 million.

Vertex also reiterated its full-year CF product revenue forecast of $1.84 billion to $2.07 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.