FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viacom, Charter agree to deal to include 8 networks in basic package- source
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 4:20 PM / in 3 days

Viacom, Charter agree to deal to include 8 networks in basic package- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc and Charter Communications have agreed to a deal whereby eight of Viacom’s networks, including five of its flagship networks, will be in the least expensive package of Charter’s Spectrum cable service, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the deal, which has not been finalized, five of Viacom’s flagship networks - MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET - will be in Spectrum’s basic package as well as VH 1, TV Land and CMT, according to the source, who wished to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential.

Having its most popular networks in the least expensive cable bundle on Spectrum means more viewers and revenue for Viacom.

Viacom declined to comment. A Charter spokeswoman did not return a request for comment. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.