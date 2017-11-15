FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom, Charter to renew distribution agreement
November 15, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Viacom, Charter to renew distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc and Charter Communications Inc said on Wednesday they had agreed to a multi-year renewal of their distribution agreement.

The companies also said they had entered into a new partnership to co-produce original content.

Charter will provide Spectrum subscribers Viacom’s networks, including Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Spike (Paramount Network), VH1, TV Land and CMT, on the Spectrum Select tier across its systems. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

