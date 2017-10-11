FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom says unable to reach distribution deal with Charter
October 11, 2017 / 11:24 PM / in 6 days

Viacom says unable to reach distribution deal with Charter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, said on Wednesday it was unable to come to a distribution deal with Charter Communications as part of its ongoing negotiations with the cable television distributor.

Charter’s Spectrum subscribers may see a disruption in service, Viacom said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Charter moved Viacom’s flagship networks to its most expensive programming tier, a move that threatened the media company’s affiliate and advertising revenue.

A spokesman for Charter did not immediately return calls outside of business hours. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

