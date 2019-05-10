Viacom's quarterly revenue misses as advertising sales decline

The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - MTV and Comedy Central owner Viacom Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, weighed down by declines in domestic advertising sales.

Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $376 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $266 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.96 billion from $3.15 billion, missing the analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.