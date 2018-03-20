FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 20, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Videocon Industries exits insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Videocon Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it sold its entire stake in its joint venture with U.S.-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Diamond Dealtrade Ltd and Enam Securities Pvt Ltd.

Videocon, which had a 51.32 percent stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Ltd, sold 26 percent stake to DP Jindal Group’s Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities.

The deal value was not disclosed.

The JV will change its name to Liberty General Insurance Company Ltd.

Videocon did not say why it exited the insurance business. However, it is one of the companies that are being taken to bankruptcy court by its lenders for resolution of debt.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.