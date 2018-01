Jan 24 - India's Videocon Industries reported the following results for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a year earlier. Dec 2017 Dec 2016 Net Loss 12.72 4.82 Revenue From Operations 3.63 20.81 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - bit.ly/2GbFmXS (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)