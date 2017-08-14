Vietnam should aim for credit growth of over 21 pct this year - PM

HANOI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam should aim for credit growth of at least 21 percent this year as it tries to hit its annual economic growth target, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was quoted as saying by state media on Monday.

Phuc stated the goal at a meeting over the weekend of ministers and top officials, Vietnam News Agency said. Vietnam's central bank gave a target for credit growth of 18 percent for the year in February.

"Vietnam should stimulate domestic consumption, create market confidence, boost investment in manufacturing and business, strive for credit growth above 21 percent and reduce the input costs for manufacturing and business," he was quoted as saying.

"Along with that, we should strongly promote the restructuring of state-owned enterprises, especially equitisation and divestment in the last months of 2017," he said. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)