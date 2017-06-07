FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales down 11 pct yr/yr -industry body
June 7, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Vietnam May auto sales down 11 pct yr/yr -industry body

2 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Total vehicle industry sales in Vietnam in May fell by 11 percent
from a year earlier to 23,232 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association
(VAMA) said in a report released on Wednesday.
    Sales by VAMA member manufacturers only fell 3 percent to 21,829 units, including sport
utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led sales in
May followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month on month, May sales of tour buses and vans rose 20 percent to 12,915 units, while
commercial vehicle sales fell 6 percent to 9,005 units, the report said. 
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                               2017                            2016        
 Month        May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept     Aug
 Units     23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283  26,551  23,540
 Y/y pct      -11      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4      26      24      29
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA
member-only sales as in previous months.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

