6 days ago
TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales down 27 pct y/y - industry body
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2017

TABLE-Vietnam July auto sales down 27 pct y/y - industry body

2 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 27 percent to 20,662 units in July from a
year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday.
    Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers fell 21 percent to 19,345 units, including sport utility
vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led sales in July,
followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month on month, July sales of tour buses and vans fell 21 percent to 11,195 units, while
commercial vehicle sales dropped 7 percent to 8,489 units, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                                 2017                            2016
 Month       July     June      May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct    Sept
 Units     20,662   24,365   23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283  26,551
 Y/y pct      -27     -0.2      -11      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4      26      24
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales
as in previous months.

 (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

