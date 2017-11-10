TABLE-Vietnam Oct auto sales down 22 pct y/y - industry body

HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 22 percent to 21,868 units in October from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Friday. October sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also dropped 18 percent from the same month last year to 20,156 units, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles. Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in October, followed by Toyota Motor Corp. Month-on-month, October sales of passenger cars were up 3 percent, commercial vehicle sales were also up 3 percent and special-purpose vehicles rose 1 percent, VAMA said in a report. The following table shows data provided by VAMA: 2017 2016 Month Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Units 21,868 21,216 22,099 20,662 24,365 23,232 21,942 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 Y/y pct -22 -20 -6 -27 -0.2 -11 -15 8 50 -13 13 -4 NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in previous months. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)