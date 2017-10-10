FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Sept auto sales down 20 pct y/y - industry body
October 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's total vehicle sales fell by 20 percent to 21,216 units in September
from a year earlier, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Tuesday.
    September sales by VAMA member-manufacturers also dropped 20 percent from the same month last year to
19,257 units, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles.
    Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in September,
followed by Toyota Motor Corp.
    Month-on-month, September sales of passenger cars were down 7 percent, while commercial vehicle sales
were the same and special-purpose vehicles rose 4 percent, VAMA said in a report.
    The following table shows data provided by VAMA:
    
                                                                               2017                    2016
 Month      *Sept     Aug    July    June     May    April    March     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
 Units     21,216  22,099  20,662  24,365  23,232   21,942   26,872  17,621  20,232  33,295  28,442  28,283
 Y/y pct      -20      -6     -27    -0.2     -11      -15        8      50     -13      13      -4      26
    NOTE: Data from January 2017 onwards shows industry-wide sales instead of VAMA member-only sales as in
previous months.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

