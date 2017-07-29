Vietnam's July crude oil output falls 6.4 pct y/y to 1.17 mln T

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in July is estimated at 1.17 million tonnes (277,000 barrels per day), down 6.4 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Saturday. Crude oil output in June was revised to 1.14 million tonnes, higher than the earlier estimate of 1.13 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report. Vietnam's January to July crude oil exports rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to an estimated 4.6 million tonnes. The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's key energy products this month. Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours. OUTPUT July 2017 Jan-July *Change y/y Targets 2017 2017 Crude oil 1,170,000 8,085,700 -11.5 14.2 mln Coal 3,113,900 23,758,200 4.2 36 mln Natural gas 0.76 6.01 -8.3 9.61 LPG 37,600 407,000 -14.3 N/A Electricity 17.6 108.0 8.2 N/A NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available. * Change for the seven-month period (Reporting by My Pham)