January 29, 2018 / 4:59 AM / a day ago

Vietnam's Jan crude oil output falls 10.6 pct y/y to 1.07 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam is expected to produce an
estimated 1.07 million tonnes (254,000 barrels per day) of crude
oil in January, down 10.6 percent from a year ago, the
government said on Monday.
    Crude oil output in December was adjusted down to 1.08
million tonnes from the previously reported 1.09 million tonnes,
the General Statistics Office added in its monthly report.

    Vietnam's January crude oil exports were expected to fall
21.4 percent year-on-year to an estimated 400,000 tonnes, or
95,000 barrels per day (bpd), it said.
    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy items this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT        Jan 2018  *Change y/y
 Crude oil    1,074,428        -10.6
 Coal         3,442,955         27.1
 Natural gas       0.89         22.1
 LPG             74,037          6.4
 Electricity       15.8         19.1
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
