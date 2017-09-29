FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Sept crude oil output falls 9.9 pct y/y to 1.06 mln T
#Oil report
September 29, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 18 days ago

Vietnam's Sept crude oil output falls 9.9 pct y/y to 1.06 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's crude oil output in
September is estimated at 1.06 million tonnes (259,000 barrels per
day), down 9.9 percent from a year ago, the government said on
Friday.
    Crude oil output in August was revised to 1.095 million
tonnes, lower than the earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes,
the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.

    Vietnam's January to September crude oil exports rose 9.7
percent year-on-year to an estimated 5.69 million tonnes.

    The following table updates production figures for Vietnam's
key energy products this month.
    Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion
cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.
    
 OUTPUT        Sept 2017  Jan-Sept 2017  *Change y/y  Targets 2017
 Crude oil     1,060,000     10,235,700        -11.1      14.2 mln
 Coal          3,027,700     28,655,300          1.9        36 mln
 Natural gas        0.64           7.27        -10.0          9.61
 LPG              62,900        533,900        -11.7           N/A
 Electricity        16.5          141.4          8.3           N/A
    NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam.
Other targets will be updated once available.
    * Change for the nine-month period

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

