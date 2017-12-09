FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to sell stakes in refinery, power firm
Sections
Featured
High tech, high finance and high times for U.S. pot industry
Editor's Picks
High tech, high finance and high times for U.S. pot industry
Chelsea stunned by West Ham, Tottenham return to form
Soccer
Chelsea stunned by West Ham, Tottenham return to form
Pictures of the Year: India
In pictures
Pictures of the Year: India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
December 9, 2017 / 3:06 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Vietnam to sell stakes in refinery, power firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s government hopes to raise at least $297 million by selling a 20 percent stake in Petrovietnam Power Corporation and at least $155 mln by selling 7.79 pct of the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical company, it said on Saturday.

The communist state has recently accelerated its privatisation programme.

In addition to the sale of shares in initial public offerings, the government said it planned to sell a 28.9 percent stake in the power company and a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.