Vietnam President Quang dead - state media

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang, one of the country’s top three leaders but with mostly ceremonial duties, died on Friday after an illness, state television and radio announced.

FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang greets journalists as he waits for the arrival of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam March 23, 2018. Minh Hoang/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Quang, 61, died in a military hospital in Hanoi from a “serious illness despite efforts by domestic and international doctors and professors,” Vietnam Television reported.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by the president, prime minister and Communist Party chief. Experts say the presidency is largely ceremonial.

Quang was appointed to the role in April, 2016. Before that, he had served as Minister of Public Security, an organisation with broad powers and a remit that includes intelligence gathering and thwarting domestic and foreign threats to the party.