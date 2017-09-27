FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam finance ministry unit proposes taking over brewers' privatisation plans
September 27, 2017

Vietnam finance ministry unit proposes taking over brewers' privatisation plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A unit at Vietnam’s finance ministry has proposed taking over privatisation plans for top brewers Sabeco and Habeco if the trade ministry fails to publish a privatisation prospectus by the end of the month.

If the prospectus is not published by Sept. 30, then the state’s shares should be transferred from the trade ministry to the finance ministry’s State Capital Investment Corporation, a report by the finance ministry’s financial department for enterprises said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

