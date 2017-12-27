FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm
December 27, 2017

Vietnam plans to raise $289 mln through IPO in power firm

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam hopes to raise at least $289 million by selling shares in an electricity generation company through an initial public offering (IPO), the government’s website said on Wednesday.

The communist state has stepped up its divestment plan from hundreds of state-owned enterprises, partly because of the need to fund a budget deficit and in the face of growing public debt, but progress has been slow.

Vietnam aims to raise at least 6.57 trillion dong ($289 million) by selling a 12.8 percent stake in state-owned electricity generation company EVNGENCO3, the government said.

In addition to the IPO of those shares, the government said it planned to sell a 36 percent stake in the company to strategic investors. ($1 = 22,710.0000 dong) (Reporting by Mi Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)

