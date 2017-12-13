FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Beverage unit wants to buy about 51 pct of Vietnam's Sabeco
December 13, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in a day

Thai Beverage unit wants to buy about 51 pct of Vietnam's Sabeco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam Beverage, a unit of Thai Beverage, has expressed interest in buying about 51 percent of Vietnam’s top brewer, Sabeco, the Vietnamese trade ministry said on Wednesday.

Vietnam Beverage Company Ltd wants to buy 327,053,405 shares of Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, the ministry said in a statement.

The government is selling up to 54 percent of Sabeco at a minimum price of 320,000 dong ($14.09) a share, which values the stake at a minimum of $5 billion. ($1=22,712 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
