Vietnam police arrest fugitive businessman deported by Singapore

(Reuters) - Vietnamese police arrested on Thursday a fugitive businessman, Phan Van Anh Vu, who is wanted in the Communist state on suspicion of revealing state secrets.

Vu was deported from Singapore for breaking its immigration law, Vietnamese police said on their website.

“The Security Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Public Security received and arrested the accused Phan Van Anh Vu and will investigate according to Vietnamese law,” the ministry said on its website.