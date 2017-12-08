Vietnam police issue arrest order for ex-top party official

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam police on Friday issued an arrest order for a former top Communist Party official suspected of misconduct while he was chairman of the main state energy firm, the government said on its website.

The former official, Dinh La Thang, 56, who was once a powerful politburo official, has been accused of wrongdoing in state economic management that lead to serious consequences, the government said on its website.

The order came on the same day as Thang was expelled from the National Assembly.