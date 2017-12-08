FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam police issue arrest order for ex-top party official
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Vietnam police issue arrest order for ex-top party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam police on Friday issued an arrest order for a former top Communist Party official suspected of misconduct while he was chairman of the main state energy firm, the government said on its website.

The former official, Dinh La Thang, 56, who was once a powerful politburo official, has been accused of wrongdoing in state economic management that lead to serious consequences, the government said on its website.

The order came on the same day as Thang was expelled from the National Assembly.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Mi Nguyen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.