Vietnam jails man for 11 years for 'terrorist' tax office bombing

HANOI (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court jailed a man for 11 years on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to setting off a bomb in an act of terrorism, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Truong Duong, 40, exploded the bomb at the tax department of the southern province of Binh Duong in September, the ministry said in a news release. The office was damaged but no one was killed.

It said Duong had received money from an exiled organisation which Vietnam regards as a terrorist group to carry out the attack.

The ministry said Duong had admitted his guilt and asked for leniency. Reuters could not reach his lawyer for comment.