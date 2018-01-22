REFILE-Vietnam sentences former official to 13 years jail amid corruption crackdown - state media

(Corrects day in lead to Monday, not Thursday)

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A court in Vietnam sentenced a former politburo member to 13 years in prison on Monday for violating state regulations amid a widespread corruption crackdown, the state-run Voice of Vietnam reported.

Dinh La Thang, a former chairman of state oil and gas group PetroVietnam, is the most senior politician to be charged in decades.

The court also sentenced high-profile official Trinh Xuan Thanh, whom Germany said Vietnamese agents kidnapped in a Berlin park, to life in prison. They were among a group of more than 20 oil executives facing trial. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by James Pearson and Paul Tait)