Vietnam seeks sentences for former PetroVietnam officials - media
#Energy
January 11, 2018 / 8:35 AM / in 2 days

Vietnam seeks sentences for former PetroVietnam officials - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Vietnam were seeking jail terms on Thursday for a former member of the country’s ruling politburo and a high-profile former official of an oil firm, domestic media said.

Dinh La Thang, the most senior politician on trial in decades, faced 14 to 15 years in jail for “deliberate violation of state regulations on economic management”, media quoted prosecutors as saying at a court in Hanoi.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam also sought life imprisonment for Trinh Xuan Thanh, the former chairman of PetroVietnam Construction, for economic misconduct and embezzlement of assets, media said.

Thanh’s case grabbed world headlines last year when Germany accused Vietnam of kidnapping him from a Berlin park. (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

