Ho Chi Minh stock exchange closes due to technical issues

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Ho Chi Minh stock exchange was closed on Tuesday due to technical difficulties, a statement posted to the website of the State Securities Commission (SSC) of Vietnam said, without indicating when the problem would be resolved.

“The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange has suspended trading on January 23, 2018 to fix the problem and will inform market members and investors of the reopening of the transaction in the earliest time,” the statement said.

The exchange was working on fixing the issue, according to the statement. The trading system developed a technical issue at 2:31 p.m. (0731 GMT) on Monday which prevented it from retrieving a closing price for the index, local media reported.

Without the closing point as reference for the next trading day, the State Securities Commission has allowed the exchange to halt Tuesday’s trading, local media said, citing a statement from the exchange.

The Hanoi-based derivative market was functioning as normal, the SSC said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)