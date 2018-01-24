Vietnam's main stock exchange to reopen after two-day shut down

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s main stock exchange will reopen on Thursday after a two-day closure due to technical issues, the first such incident in almost a decade, the bourse said on Wednesday.

The trading system of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s benchmark stock market that surged nearly 50 percent last year, developed a technical issue on Monday which prevented it from retrieving a closing price for the index.

The bourse said that the exchange will return to normal trading from Jan. 25 in a statement on its website.

Thursday’s reference prices for each stock will be either the last transaction recorded on Monday or the closing price of that stock from the Jan. 19 session if the stock was not traded on Monday, the exchange said.

Vietnam closed its stock market for three days in May 2008 due to a technical problem. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)