Pilots suspended after VietJet plane skids off runway

A VietJet Air passenger plane is seen on grass field after skidding at the Tan Son Nhat airport, in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnamese aviation authorities have grounded two foreign pilots after a VietJet Air passenger plane they were controlling skidded off a runway as it landed in Ho Chi Minh City, state media reported on Monday.

The aircraft, which was arriving from the tourism island of Phu Quoc, skidded off the runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport on Sunday due to heavy rain and a tailwind, VietJet said in a statement.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam have also seized the licences of the two pilots, pending the investigation into the incident, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

“The airplane, passengers and crew are all safe,” VietJet said in the statement, without saying how many were onboard.

Local media reports said the airport was briefly closed on Sunday due to the incident, adding that the plane involved is an Airbus A321neo.