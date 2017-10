HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) said UBS AG Singapore and Saigon Securities have been picked as the advisors for a 3.33 percent stake sale in dairy firm Vinamilk.

Vinamilk is Vietnam’s top listed firm by market value.

The SCIC estimated the stake sale could fetch 6.5 trillion dong-7 trillion dong ($285 million-$310 million). ($1 = 22,726 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)