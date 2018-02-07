FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
February 7, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Construction group Vinci eyes further revenue and profit rise in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French company Vinci on Wednesday forecast a further rise in profits and revenue this year thanks to an improving domestic construction market and a robust concessions business.

Europe’s biggest construction and concessions group said net income rose 15.2 percent to 2.737 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in 2017, as revenues rose 5.7 percent to 40.248 billion euros.

The results were above analyst expectations for 2.656 billion euros in net income and 40.129 billion in revenue, based on the median of estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Vinci said its proposed dividend would rise to 2.45 euros per share from the 2.10 euros paid out in 2016.

$1 = 0.8144 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.