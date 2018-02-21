FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

Merck to buy Viralytics for $394 mln to boost immuno-oncology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co, already one of the leaders in the hot area of cancer immunotherapy, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Viralytics for 502 million Australian dollars ($394 million) to expand its drug pipeline.

Merck will pay 1.75 Australian dollars per share for the Sydney-based biotech company, which uses viruses to infect and kill cancer cells. That represents a premium of 160 percent to the average stock price over the past month. ($1 = 1.2740 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)

